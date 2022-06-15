UK says ready to look at legal reforms after ECHR stops Rwanda flight
LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Britain is considering all options including legal reforms after an intervention by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) grounded the first flight deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.
Asked whether Britain would reassess its involvement with the ECHR, the spokesman said: "We will do whatever it takes to deliver this new approach, including being prepared to explore any and all further legal reforms that may be necessary."
"We are keeping all options on the table, including any further legal reforms," the spokesman told reporters.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)
