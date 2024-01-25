News & Insights

UK says privacy concerns about digital pound would be addressed in law

Credit: REUTERS/Russell Boyce

January 25, 2024 — 05:27 am EST

Written by David Milliken and William James for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of England and Britain's finance ministry said on Thursday that privacy worries relating to a possible digital version of the pound would be addressed by new legislation but no decision to launch a digital pound had yet been taken.

The two institutions said feedback received during a nearly year-long consultation had been largely supportive of the plans although some respondents raised concerns about access to cash, users' privacy and control of their money.

"To address these concerns, the publication confirmed that primary legislation would be introduced before the launch of any digital pound," the BoE and the Treasury said.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William James Writing by William Schomberg)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.