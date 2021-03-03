UK says planning to allow more time for post-Brexit N.Ireland adjustment

Adds further comment, context

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain will give supermarkets and suppliers more time to adapt to post-Brexit trading rules with Northern Ireland, suggesting there would be a new plan to try to minimise disruption that has impeded deliveries of some goods, notably food.

After leaving the EU last year, Britain agreed a free trade deal with the bloc to leave its single market and customs union, which came into force at the beginning of this year.

But with Northern Ireland, which has a land border with EU member Ireland, having a foot in both camps as part of the UK's customs territory while still aligned with the single market for goods, the new rules have caused disruption.

Britain and the EU have been in talks to try to solve the issues, which some Northern Irish lawmakers say threaten to cut the British province off from the rest of the United Kingdom.

"We are taking forward a series of further temporary operational steps which reflect the simple reality that there is more time needed to adapt and implement new requirements as we continue our discussions with the EU," Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis told parliament.

Lewis said the steps would be set out later on Wednesday, along with further details on how the British government will try to ensure there are no potential charges applied to agricultural goods arriving in the province's ports.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by Alistair Smout and James Davey)

