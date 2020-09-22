UK says people should work from home if they can as COVID-19 spreads

Contributors
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Estelle Shirbon Reuters
David Milliken Reuters
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday advise that people should work from home if they can as part of a package of measures aimed at halting the swiftly accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday advise that people should work from home if they can as part of a package of measures aimed at halting the swiftly accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"One of the things we are going to emphasise is that if it is possible for people to work from home, we are going to encourage them to do so," Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove told Sky. "There is going to be a shift in emphasis."

"They are reluctant steps that we're taking, but they're absolutely necessary because as we were reminded yesterday and as you've been reporting the rate of infection is increasing, the number of people going to hospital is increasing, therefore we need to act," Gove said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Estelle Shirbon, David Milliken and Sarah Young)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters