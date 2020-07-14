US Markets

UK says on Huawei: the context has changed due to U.S. sanctions

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Britain said on Tuesday that the context on Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei's involvement in Britain's 5G network had changed due to the sanctions imposed by the United States on chip technology.

"Obviously the context has changed slightly with some of the sanctions that the U.S. has brought in," Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News when asked about Huawei HWT.UL.

"We obviously in terms of reviewing our own security have to keep under review the consequences of any such actions," he said.

He refused to be drawn on the time it would take to remove Huawei equipment from the 5G network, saying the Media Secretary Oliver Dowden would announced details later.

Asked if he would ever have a Huawei phone, Eustice said: "Probably not as I quite enjoy, I quite like the one I've got." He said he has always had a Samsung phone.

