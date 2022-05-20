UK says Hinkley nuclear plant delays will not affect taxpayers

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday that delays in the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station would not have any impact on taxpayers, adding that it would work closely with the plant's developer EDF EDF.PA to complete the project.

French utility EDF said on Thursday it was pushing back the start date on its Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor to June 2027 and now estimated project costs in the range of 25 billion to 26 billion pounds ($31 to $32 billion).

"While the Covid pandemic has understandably led to delays, the revised Hinkley Point C construction forecast will have no impact on British billpayers or taxpayers, with any increase in costs borne entirely by the developers," a British government spokesperson said.

"We will continue to work closely with EDF to bring Hinkley Point C to completion."

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

