UK says has agreement with Japan on core elements of trade deal

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain and Japan have reached consensus on core elements of a post-Brexit bilateral trade deal which the two countries hope to seal in principle later this month, British trade minister Liz Truss said on Friday.

"Negotiations have been positive and productive, and we have reached consensus on the major elements of a deal, including ambitious provisions in areas like digital, data and financial services that go significantly beyond the EU-Japan deal," Truss said in a statement.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

