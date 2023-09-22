News & Insights

UK says grounds to clear Microsoft's Activision deal

September 22, 2023 — 02:22 am EDT

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator on Friday said there were grounds to clear Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty owner Activision Blizzard.

"The CMA now gives notice ... to the Parties that it considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered, or a modified version of them, might be accepted by the CMA ... and that it is considering the offer," the CMA said in a document published by the British government.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
