UK says gold transactions are included in Russia central bank sanctions

Contributor
William James Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Britain revised its sanctions guidance on Friday to make clear that transactions involving gold are covered by regulations which ban British entities from providing certain financial services to the Russian central bank and other institutions.

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Britain revised its sanctions guidance on Friday to make clear that transactions involving gold are covered by regulations which ban British entities from providing certain financial services to the Russian central bank and other institutions.

"Guidance updated to clarify that the prohibition on providing financial services for the purposes of foreign exchange reserve and asset management also applies to transactions involving gold," a summary of the update, posted on the government website, said.

(Reporting by William James; editing by David Milliken)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More