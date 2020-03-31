UK says first ventilators from new production run due this weekend

Contributors
Costas Pitas Reuters
Elizabeth Howcroft Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

The first ventilators which Britain has recently ordered from businesses will be completed this weekend and be available to the National Health Service (NHS) next week, a senior government minister said on Tuesday.

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The first ventilators which Britain has recently ordered from businesses will be completed this weekend and be available to the National Health Service (NHS) next week, a senior government minister said on Tuesday.

“This weekend the first thousands of new ventilator devices will roll off the production line and be delivered to the NHS next week," cabinet office minister Michael Gove told a news conference. "From there they will be rapidly distributed to the front line."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; 02075428024; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters