UK says COVID 'Test and Trace' system cost to rise to 22 billion pounds

Contributor
William James Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

The British government announced a 7-billion-pound ($9.3-billion) increase in funding for its COVID-19 testing and contact tracing system, as part of an expanded programme of mass testing and plans to test frontline staff more regularly.

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The British government announced a 7-billion-pound ($9.3-billion) increase in funding for its COVID-19 testing and contact tracing system, as part of an expanded programme of mass testing and plans to test frontline staff more regularly.

"This strategy is backed by an additional 7 billion (pounds) for NHS Test and Trace to increase testing and continue to improve contact tracing, taking the overall funding provided for Test and Trace this financial year to £22 billion (pounds)," the government said in its COVID-19 winter plan, published on Monday.

($1 = 0.7519 pounds)

(Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3374; Reuters Messaging: william.james.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More