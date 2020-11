UK says COVID 'Test and Trace' system cost to rise to 22 billion pounds

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The British government announced a 7-billion-pound ($9.3-billion) increase in funding for its COVID-19 testing and contact tracing system, as part of an expanded programme of mass testing and plans to test frontline staff more regularly.

"This strategy is backed by an additional 7 billion (pounds) for NHS Test and Trace to increase testing and continue to improve contact tracing, taking the overall funding provided for Test and Trace this financial year to £22 billion (pounds)," the government said in its COVID-19 winter plan, published on Monday.

($1 = 0.7519 pounds)

