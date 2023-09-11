UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

Adds report on investment amount in paragraphs 3-4

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE will make a multimillion pound investment in its electric Mini production in Britain, the business ministry said on Monday, a move which secures 4,000 jobs.

Business minister Kemi Badenoch will visit a Mini plant in Oxford for the announcement of the investment, which the government said followed "extensive government engagement and support".

The government did not give a figure for the announcement but the BBC reported BMW will say it is to spend 600 million pounds ($751 million) on updating the plant.

The investment will be backed by 75 million pounds of funding from the British government's Automotive Transformation Fund, the BBC added.

The government said BMW's move would bring total investment into the automotive sector to over 6 billion pounds ($7.48 billion) in recent years.

"BMW's investment is another shining example of how the UK is the best place to build cars of the future," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

It comes less than two months after India's Tata TAMO.NS said it will invest 4 billion pounds in an EV battery plant in Britain to supply its Jaguar Land Rover factories - a move seen as vital for the UK car industry's continued survival in the electric age.

($1 = 0.7985 pounds)

