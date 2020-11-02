Commodities

UK says bird flu reported at chicken farm in Cheshire

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published

Britain on Monday said it confirmed bird flu at a chicken farm near Frodsham in Cheshire, England, but said the risk to public safety from the virus was "very low."

Adds details from the statement, background

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday said it confirmed bird flu at a chicken farm near Frodsham in Cheshire, England, but said the risk to public safety from the virus was "very low."

"All 13,000 birds at the farm, which produces hatching eggs, will be humanely culled to limit the spread of the disease," the government said in a statement. "Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat."

The case involved bird flu of type H5N8, the statement added.

The government has also set up temporary control zones of 3 kms(1.86 miles) and 10 kms around the farm to limit the risk of spread.

In past months, Europe has reported a series of outbreaks of the disease, which has led to major disruptions of slaughtering programmes in the region's poultry industry.

In its statement, Britain added that it is doing further testing to determine "if it is a highly pathogenic strain and whether it is related to the virus currently circulating in Europe."

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Aurora Ellis)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular