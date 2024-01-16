News & Insights

UK saw strong wage growth in late 2023, jobs site Indeed says

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

January 16, 2024 — 07:01 pm EST

By comparison, pay growth stood at 3.8% in both the United States and the euro zone in the October-to-December period.

The BoE has raised its benchmark Bank Rate to its highest since 2008 at 5.25% in an attempt to snuff out inflation pressures still in the economy and has said it expects to keep borrowing costs high "for an extended period".

On Tuesday, data from Britain's official statistics office showed a cooling in the pace of growth in basic pay to 6.6% in the three months to Nov. 30 and many economists have said they expected wage increases to continue to slow in the months ahead.

