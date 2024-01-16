UK saw strong wage growth in late 2023, jobs site Indeed says

By comparison, pay growth stood at 3.8% in both the United States and the euro zone in the October-to-December period.

The BoE has raised its benchmark Bank Rate to its highest since 2008 at 5.25% in an attempt to snuff out inflation pressures still in the economy and has said it expects to keep borrowing costs high "for an extended period".

On Tuesday, data from Britain's official statistics office showed a cooling in the pace of growth in basic pay to 6.6% in the three months to Nov. 30 and many economists have said they expected wage increases to continue to slow in the months ahead.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.