News & Insights

World Markets

UK sanctions businesses linked to Sudanese military groups

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

July 12, 2023 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

Adds foreign minister in paragraphs 3, 4, details on sanctions in paragraph 2

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday imposed sanctions on businesses it said were linked to Sudanese military groups behind the ongoing conflict in the north African country.

The government has sanctioned six commercial entities, targeting businesses associated with the two warring parties, it said in a statement.

"We simply cannot afford to sit-by and watch as money from these companies, all funding the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) or SAF (Sudan Armed Forces), is spent on a senseless conflict," foreign minister James Cleverly said.

"We will continue to do all we can to support a meaningful peace process, stop the violence and secure free humanitarian access."

The sanctions come after estimates showed the number of people who were uprooted by the conflict which started three months ago had surpassed 3 million.

Companies associated with the RSF that were sanctioned include Al-Junaid, which the British government said has provided "at least tens of millions in financial backing for the militia," GSK Advance Company Ltd, and Tradive General Trading.

Defense Industries Systems, Sudan Master Technology and a unit of DIS, Zadna International Company for Investment Ltd, were targeted as entities associated with the SAF, the statement said.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar and Kate Holton)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.