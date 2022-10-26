UK sale of 2029 gilts fetches weakest demand since March

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Britain's sale of conventional government bonds due in 2029 on Wednesday produced the weakest demand at an auction since March.

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's sale of conventional government bonds due in 2029 on Wednesday produced the weakest demand at an auction since March.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) said it received bids worth 1.96 times the 3.5 billion pounds offered for the 0.5% 2029 gilt - the lowest such ratio since March 2.

The gap between yields for the lowest accepted price and the average price was 0.8 basis points, indicating the DMO accepted a few lowball bids.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters