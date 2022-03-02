UK sale of 2025 gilts attracts weakest demand since mid-2020

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Britain's sale of a short-dated government bond on Wednesday attracted the weakest demand at auction for a conventional gilt since mid-2020.

The Debt Management Office received offers for the 0.25% 2025 gilt worth 1.91 times the 3.25 billion pounds sold, it said on Wednesday.

It marked the weakest bid-cover ratio for a conventional gilt since an auction of a 2028 gilt in July 2020.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

