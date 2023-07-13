UK rules allowing agency workers to cover strikes are unlawful, court says

By Sam Tobin

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s rules allowing companies to hire agency staff to fill in for striking workers are unlawful, London's High Court ruled on Thursday, upholding a legal challenge brought by 13 British trade unions.

The regulations, introduced by the government last year during an ongoing wave of disputes over pay and conditions, made it easier for businesses to use temporary staff during industrial action.

But the 13 unions, which represent around three million workers, argued that Britain is breaching union rights with the regulations, which they say could worsen industrial disputes and endanger public safety.

Judge Thomas Linden upheld the unions’ legal challenge in a written ruling on Thursday, saying the regulations were quashed unless there was a successful appeal by the government.

Then-business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said last year that the changes would remove "burdensome, 1970s-style restrictions" preventing employment agencies from supplying workers to replace those on strike, which was previously a criminal offence.

But the unions argued the government unlawfully made the changes without consulting them, instead relying on a 2015 consultation - which pre-dated Brexit, the COVID pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

Linden said in his ruling that there was virtually no consultation before the decision and Kwarteng "did not even consider the information available as to the responses to the 2015 consultation".

The trade unions welcomed the ruling, with Unite describing it as "a total vindication for unions and workers".

UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea said: "No one ever wants to go on strike. But when that difficult decision has been taken, employers should be throwing everything but the kitchen sink at ending a dispute, not inflaming tensions by undermining staff."

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.