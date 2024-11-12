News & Insights

U.K. Royal Mail pilots Canoo delivery vans, EV reports

November 12, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Royal Mail, the U.K.’s largest electric fleet operator with 5,000 electric vans, has begun piloting electric delivery vehicles from Canoo (GOEV), EV’s Claudio Afonso reports. The pilots with the British postal company began earlier this month as Royal Mail aims to further electrify its fleet of over 43,000 delivery vehicles, the author says. The Stellantis (STLA) brand has supplied Royal Mail with vehicles since 2009, and electric vans since 2014, according to the publication.

