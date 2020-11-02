Companies
LMT

UK retakes control of nuclear weapons contract from consortium

Contributors
Guy Faulconbrigde Reuters
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Britain said on Monday it would retake control of the operation of the country's nuclear deterrent from a private consortium comprising Lockheed Martin, Serco and Jacobs Engineering.

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it would retake control of the operation of the country's nuclear deterrent from a private consortium comprising Lockheed Martin LMT.N, Serco SRP.L and Jacobs Engineering J.N.

"The change in model will remove the current commercial arrangements, enhancing the MoD's (Ministry of Defence) agility in the future management of the UK's nuclear deterrent, whilst also delivering on core MoD objectives and value for money to the taxpayer," the government said.

Serco earlier on Monday said the consortium would lose the contract.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbrigde and Paul Sandle)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT J

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Level Up With Winnie Sun: Marketing from the Heart

    During these stressful times, it is completely normal for businesses to feel anxious and nervous as sales and clients drop in a blink of an eye

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular