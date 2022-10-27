UK retailers report rebound in October - CBI

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - British retail sales rebounded this month, according to an industry survey published on Thursday that contrasted with other, gloomier gauges of the consumer economy.

The Confederation of British Industry's monthly retail sales balance rose to +18 in October from -20 in September.

"Retail sales volumes recovered to grow at a firm pace this month, but retailers continue to face a challenging operating environment due to rising costs, higher interest rates, and labour shortages," said CBI economist Martin Sartorius.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 27 and Oct. 13 and was based on replies from 53 retail chains.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

