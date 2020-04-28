UK retailers cut non-food prices by most on record - BRC

By contrast, food price inflation rose to its highest since June 2019 at 1.8% in April, up from 1.1% the month before, as supermarkets scrapped sales promotions to reduce supply shortages.

Shop prices overall fell by 1.7%, the largest decline since January 2017.

BoE officials have said they expect inflation to fall as the crisis hits demand.

Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said last week he expected inflation to sink below 1% in the coming months, less than half the BoE's 2% target, pushed down by tumbling global oil prices as well as the coronavirus impact on consumption.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.