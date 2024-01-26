News & Insights

UK retailer WH Smith's revenue rises on strong travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

January 26, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - British airport retailer WH Smith SMWH.L reported an 8% rise in total revenues for the 20 week period to Jan. 20 on Friday, benefiting from resilient travel demand.

The upswing in footfall at train stations and in airports has brought brisk business, with Travel UK, the company's largest division, posting a revenue increase of 15% for the period.

