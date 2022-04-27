UK retailer WH Smith returns to profit on upbeat travel

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

British retailer WH Smith reported a half-yearly profit on Wednesday following a recovery in sales and store footfall, helped by the easing of COVID-19 curbs and a recovery in global travel.

April 27 (Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith SMWH.L reported a half-yearly profit on Wednesday following a recovery in sales and store footfall, helped by the easing of COVID-19 curbs and a recovery in global travel.

The company, which sells everything from books and sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones, posted a headline group profit before tax and non-underlying items of 14 million pounds ($17.6 million) for the six months ended Feb. 28, compared with a loss of 19 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7943 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters