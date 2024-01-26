News & Insights

UK retailer Superdry's CFO resigns, half-year losses widen

January 26, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Anchal Rana and Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Superdry SDRY.L said Chief Financial Officer Shaun Wills will step down at the end of March, while the struggling fashion retailer reported a wider half-yearly loss on Friday as unusual weather snubbed sales amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The retailer named Giles David as its interim CFO, effective Jan. 29.

The London-listed company recorded an adjusted loss before tax for the six-month period ended Oct. 28 of 25.3 million pounds ($32.1 million) from 13.6 million pounds logged last year.

($1 = 0.7879 pounds)

(Reporting by Anchal Rana and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anchal.Rana@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9915609050;))

