UK retailer Superdry flags hit to annual profit on weak trading conditions

December 19, 2023 — 02:18 am EST

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Struggling UK fashion retailer Superdry SDRY.L on Tuesday flagged a hit to annual profits, hurt by challenging trading environment including warmer weather.

The company, the fashion line of which mostly includes sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets, said unseasonal weather through the early autumn had led to a delayed uptake of its autumn/winter range, hurting sales in the six months ended Oct. 28.

