UK retailer Next raises profit outlook again

November 01, 2023 — 03:22 am EDT

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L on Wednesday raised its full-year profit outlook for the fourth time in six months as it reported a better-than-expected 4.0% rise in third quarter full-price sales.

The group, which trades from about 460 stores in the UK and Ireland and has an online presence in over 70 countries, is often considered a useful gauge of how British consumers are faring.

Next said it now expected a year to January 2024 pretax profit before exceptional items of 885 million pounds ($1.08 billion), ahead of previous guidance of 875 million pounds and up from the 870.4 million pounds made in 2022/23.

The group had guided for third quarter to Oct. 28 full price sales to be up 2.0%.

It said autumn season sales benefited from a cooler than average August but were depressed by a warmer than average September.

Next is assuming that full price sales for the rest of the year will be up 2.0%.

Its shares are up 19% so far this year.

($1 = 0.8229 pounds)

