LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L on Wednesday raised its full-year profit outlook for the fourth time in six months as it reported a better-than-expected 4.0% rise in third quarter full-price sales.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

