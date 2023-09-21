UK retailer Next raises profit outlook again

News & Insights

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L raised its full-year profit outlook for the third time in four months as it reported a 4.8% rise in the first half.

The group, which trades from about 500 stores and online and is often considered a gauge of how British consumers are faring, also said on Thursday it was likely that inflationary pressures on selling prices and operating costs will continue to ease in its 2024/25 year.

For the full 2023/24 year it said it now expected to report pretax profit of 875 million pounds ($1.08 billion), versus a previous expectation of 845 million pounds and 870.4 million pounds made in the previous year.

It also raised its guidance for full price sales growth to 2.6% from 1.8% previously.

For the six months to July 29, Next made a pretax profit of 420 million pounds, on full price sales up 3.2%.

