UK retailer Next raises annual profit guidance

Credit: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS

August 03, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next NXT.L raised its guidance for annual profit by 10 million pounds ($12.7 million) to 845 million pounds on Thursday, after full price sales and the end-of-season summer sale came in ahead of forecasts.

The upgrade from Next, which is considered a barometer of how British consumers are faring as it trades from about 500 stores and online, came just six weeks after its last upgrade and shows shoppers continue to defy tough economic conditions.

A year of high inflation and consecutive interest rate rises in Britain have squeezed household incomes, but high street spending has held up, and Next said it sees annual full-price sales 1.8% higher than in its 2022-23 financial year.

Value-retailer Primark ABF.L and Sports Direct-owner Frasers Group FRAS.L have both in recent weeks issued positive updates.

Next's forecast for profits of 845 million pounds in its statement on Thursday means they will come in 2.9% lower than it made in 2022-23.

