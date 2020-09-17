UK retailer Next looking for acquisition opportunities - CEO

British clothing retailer Next is looking for small acquisition opportunities thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic, its boss said on Thursday.

"I don't think you'll see an enormous deal go through but we are looking for active opportunities...in particular certain platform type opportunities," Chief Executive Simon Wolfson told Reuters.

In May, Next expanded its beauty business by taking on five former Debenhams beauty departments, while this month it agreed terms with Lbrands to set up a joint venture selling Victoria’s Secret and Pink products under licence in the UK and Ireland.

