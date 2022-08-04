UK retailer Next lifts outlook on strong clothing demand

British retailer Next increased its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Thursday after demand for new clothes in the warm weather delivered a better-than-expected second quarter result.

Next, a mainstay of Britain's shopping streets, said it now expected full-price sales to rise by around 6.2% in the 2022/23 year, compared with an earlier forecast of 5%. A profit before tax forecast rose by 10 million pounds to 860 million pounds ($1.04 billion).

