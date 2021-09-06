UK retailer New Look appoints Sainsbury's ex-CEO Coupe as chairman

Adds detail

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer New Look on Monday named former Sainsbury's SBRY.L CEO Mike Coupe as chairman, his first major corporate role since leaving the supermarket group last year.

New Look said Coupe, who was CEO of Sainsbury's for six years until 2020, will succeed Alistair McGeorge as non-executive chairman from Sept. 29.

After leaving Sainsbury's Coupe took on a short-term position as director of COVID-19 testing at England's test-and-trace scheme.

He is also non-executive chairman of privately owned Oak Furnitureland and Harding Retail.

As executive chairman McGeorge oversaw a major restructuring and recapitalisation of New Look last year, but stepped back from day-to-day operations to become non-executive chairman in January following the appointment of Nigel Oddy as CEO.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle and Jason Neely)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.