Commodities

UK retailer New Look appoints Sainsbury's ex-CEO Coupe as chairman

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

British clothing retailer New Look on Monday named former Sainsbury's CEO Mike Coupe as chairman, his first major corporate role since leaving the supermarket group last year.

Adds detail

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer New Look on Monday named former Sainsbury's SBRY.L CEO Mike Coupe as chairman, his first major corporate role since leaving the supermarket group last year.

New Look said Coupe, who was CEO of Sainsbury's for six years until 2020, will succeed Alistair McGeorge as non-executive chairman from Sept. 29.

After leaving Sainsbury's Coupe took on a short-term position as director of COVID-19 testing at England's test-and-trace scheme.

He is also non-executive chairman of privately owned Oak Furnitureland and Harding Retail.

As executive chairman McGeorge oversaw a major restructuring and recapitalisation of New Look last year, but stepped back from day-to-day operations to become non-executive chairman in January following the appointment of Nigel Oddy as CEO.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle and Jason Neely)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular