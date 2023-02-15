UK retailer Dunelm's half-year profit drops 17%

February 15, 2023

Feb 15 (Reuters) - British homeware retailer Dunelm Group Plc DNLM.L reported a lower half-year profit on Wednesday as inflationary pressures and a cost-of-living crisis in the UK curtailed customer spending during the holiday season.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, said profit before tax was down about 17% for the six-month period ended Dec. 31 at 117.4 million pounds ($142.50 million) from a year-ago period.

($1 = 0.8239 pounds)

