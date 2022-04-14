UK retailer Dunelm quarterly sales surge as stores reopen

April 14 (Reuters) - Dunelm DNLM.L said on Thursday its total sales jumped in the third quarter, as the British homeware retailer benefited from the reopening of stores after coronavirus curbs were eased.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, reported a 69% increase in sales at 399 million pounds ($524.17 million) for the 13 weeks ended on March 26, 2022.

($1 = 0.7612 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

