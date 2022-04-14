UK retailer Dunelm quarterly sales surge as stores reopen

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Dunelm said on Thursday its total sales jumped in the third quarter, as the British homeware retailer benefited from the reopening of stores after coronavirus curbs were eased.

April 14 (Reuters) - Dunelm DNLM.L said on Thursday its total sales jumped in the third quarter, as the British homeware retailer benefited from the reopening of stores after coronavirus curbs were eased.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, reported a 69% increase in sales at 399 million pounds ($524.17 million) for the 13 weeks ended on March 26, 2022.

($1 = 0.7612 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters