UK retailer Dunelm expects higher sales volumes to drive up profits in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

September 20, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British homeware retailer Dunelm Group DNLM.L said on Wednesday it expected higher sales volumes to drive profits in 2024, after its annual profit beat analysts' expectations for profit.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, posted 192.7 million pounds ($238.06 million) in profit before tax for the year ended on July 1, while analysts on average expected it to be about 188 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

