UK retailer Dunelm expects higher sales volumes to drive profit in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

September 20, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British homeware retailer Dunelm Group Plc DNLM.L said on Wednesday it expected higher sales volumes to drive earnings in 2024, after its annual profit beat analysts' expectations.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, said the new financial year was trading well despite unpredictable consumer behaviour.

Major British retailers have benefited from robust consumer spending despite high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Companies like Dunelm have witnessed strong demand for their home furnishing products, while costs have started to ease, boosting margins.

Dunelm, which was founded in 1979 in Leicester, reported record sales of 1.64 billion pounds ($2.03 billion) for the year ended July 1, up 5.5% from the previous year.

It posted 192.7 million pounds in profit before tax, while analysts on average had expected about 188 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

