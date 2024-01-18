UK retailer Currys expects annual profit ahead of market expectations

Adds detail paragraphs 2 to 5

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys CURY.L on Thursday forecast full year profit ahead of market expectations, as stable gross margins in its home market over the Christmas trading period offset a fall in underlying sales.

The seller of cookers, fridges, washing machines, TVs, computers and mobile phones, said it now expected a full year 2023/24 adjusted profit before tax of 105-115 million pounds ($133-146 million).

Prior to the update, analysts were on average forecasting 104 million pounds, versus the 119 million pounds made in 2022/23.

Currys said like-for-like revenue in the UK & Ireland business fell 3% in the 10 weeks to Jan. 6, with strong sales in mobile, offset by weaker trends in TVs and computing. In addition to stable gross margins, profits benefited from continued cost savings.

In the Nordics division, like-for-like revenue fell 2%, but gross margins were up strongly.

($1 = 0.7876 pounds)

