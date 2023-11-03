News & Insights

UK retailer Currys exits Greece with $214 mln Kotsovolos sale

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

November 03, 2023 — 03:43 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

Adds detail throughout

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys CURY.Lsaid on Friday it will exit Greece after agreeing to sell its Kotsovolos unit to Public Power Corporation DEHr.AT for an enterprise value of 175 million pounds ($214 million).

Currys, whose shares have fallen 29% over the last year, said it will use the proceeds, expected to be about 156 million pounds after various costs, to cut debt and reduce the pension fund's accounting net deficit.

The group said the disposal will simplify its structure enabling it to focus on its larger markets of the UK and Ireland and Nordics.

It will also strengthen its balance sheet, increase flexibility to invest and grow the business, and improve shareholder returns.

In September, Currys stuck to annual guidance as it reported falling sales in most markets for the four months to the end of August, but said UK trends were improving despite ongoing challenges in the Nordics.

"As a group, we're focused on maintaining our encouraging momentum in the UK and Ireland and getting the Nordics back on track," CEO Alex Baldock said.

($1 = 0.8195 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.