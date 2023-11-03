UK retailer Currys exits Greece with $214 mln Kotsovolos sale

Adds detail throughout

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys CURY.Lsaid on Friday it will exit Greece after agreeing to sell its Kotsovolos unit to Public Power Corporation DEHr.AT for an enterprise value of 175 million pounds ($214 million).

Currys, whose shares have fallen 29% over the last year, said it will use the proceeds, expected to be about 156 million pounds after various costs, to cut debt and reduce the pension fund's accounting net deficit.

The group said the disposal will simplify its structure enabling it to focus on its larger markets of the UK and Ireland and Nordics.

It will also strengthen its balance sheet, increase flexibility to invest and grow the business, and improve shareholder returns.

In September, Currys stuck to annual guidance as it reported falling sales in most markets for the four months to the end of August, but said UK trends were improving despite ongoing challenges in the Nordics.

"As a group, we're focused on maintaining our encouraging momentum in the UK and Ireland and getting the Nordics back on track," CEO Alex Baldock said.

