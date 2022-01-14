UK retailer Currys edges down profit guidance after 'challenging' Christmas

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys CURY.L on Friday edged down its full year profit guidance after what it called a "challenging" technology market at Christmas with uneven customer demand and supply disruption.

The group, which trades from more than 800 stores in seven countries and online, said it expected to deliver a full year 2021-22 adjusted pretax profit of around 155 million pounds ($213 million), versus last month's guidance of about 160 million pounds.

Currys said like-for-like revenue fell 5% in the 10 weeks to Jan. 8 year-on-year.

($1 = 0.7285 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout)

