UK retailer B&M names finance chief Russo as CEO to succeed Arora

Contributors
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

British discount retailer B&M on Tuesday named finance chief Alex Russo as the successor to Chief Executive Officer Simon Arora, who is retiring next year.

The FTSE 100-listed firm, which sells everything from food to homewares, gardening and do-it-yourself products, reported adjusted core profit of 619 million pounds ($780.44 million) for the year ended March 26, in line with its forecast.

The company also forecast lower 2023 profit on red-hot inflation and lower consumer spending.

($1 = 0.7931 pounds)

