UK retailer B&M names CEO Arora's successor; warns on profit margin

May 31 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M BMEB.L on Tuesday named finance chief Alex Russo as the successor to long-time Chief Executive Officer Simon Arora, who is retiring next year.

The retailer, which sells everything from food to homewares, gardening and do-it-yourself products, warned of lower profit margins this year as customers spend less on discretionary products due to red-hot inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

B&M reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 619 million pounds ($780.44 million) for the year ended March 26.

This financial year's core profit is expected to range between 550 million to 600 million pounds, lower than last year but still ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

The group, whose full name is B&M European Value Retail, operates over 1,100 stores across the United Kingdom and France.

Though B&M performed well during the pandemic its shares are down over a quarter so far this year, hurt by the outlook for consumer spending and April's announcement that Arora would retire after over 17 years at the helm.

Britons are facing a squeeze on their disposable income, with inflation hitting a 40-year peak of 9% in April and projected to rise further.

"However, we have seen before that during such times customers will increasingly seek out value for money, and B&M is ideally placed to serve those needs," Arora said in an earnings statement.

To cushion the blow the government last week announced a 15 billion pound package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills.

($1 = 0.7931 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and James Davey in London; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

