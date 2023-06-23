News & Insights

UK retail sales unexpectedly rise 0.3% in May

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN COOMBS

June 23, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by William Schomberg for Reuters ->

Adds annual comparison

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - British retail sales unexpectedly rose by 0.3% in May from April, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that sales volumes would fall by 0.2% on the month.

Retail sales volumes in May were 2.1% lower than a year earlier.

The Reuters poll had pointed to a fall of 2.6% in sales volumes on an annual basis.

Britain's persistently high inflation has hit household spending power. The pace of price growth held at 8.7% in May according to data published earlier this week, defying forecasts for a slowdown.

The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates for the 13th time in a row to 5.0%, their highest since 2008.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by William James)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.