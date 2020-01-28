UK retail sales steady in January, mixed signal ahead of BoE meeting - CBI

British retail sales were flat in late December and early January, according to a survey that offered mixed news about the state of the consumer economy ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision on interest rates.
