UK retail sales slip in June as consumers struggle with inflation

Contributor
William Schomberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW COULDRIDGE

British retail sales volumes fell by a smaller-than-expected 0.1% in June from May, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, but the trend remained weak as households struggle with surging inflation.

Adds details and background

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British retail sales volumes fell by a smaller-than-expected 0.1% in June from May, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, but the trend remained weak as households struggle with surging inflation.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3% monthly fall in retail sales.

"After taking account of rising prices, retail sales fell slightly in June and although they remain above their pre-pandemic level, the broader trend is one of decline," Heather Bovill, an ONS statistician, said.

A monthly fall in May was estimated to have been more severe than originally thought, showing a drop of 0.8% from April compared with an initially reported decline of 0.5%.

Excluding automotive fuel, which has soared in price and taken a bigger chunk out of household budgets, sales volumes rose by 0.4% on the month, defying the poll forecast for a fall of 0.4%.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by William James)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters