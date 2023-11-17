UK retail sales slide again in October in new blow for economy

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 4

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - British retail sales volumes fell unexpectedly in October as stretched consumers stayed at home, official data showed on Friday ina new warning sign for the economy.

Retail sales volumes dropped 0.3% month-on-month, following a revised 1.1% decline in September that was worse than first estimated, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that sales volumes would rise by 0.3% on the month in October.

"Retailers suggested that cost of living, reduced footfall and the wet weather in the second half of the month contributed to the fall," the ONS said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.