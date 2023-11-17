News & Insights

UK retail sales slide again in October in new blow for economy

Credit: REUTERS/ANNA GORDON

November 17, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 4

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - British retail sales volumes fell unexpectedly in October as stretched consumers stayed at home, official data showed on Friday ina new warning sign for the economy.

Retail sales volumes dropped 0.3% month-on-month, following a revised 1.1% decline in September that was worse than first estimated, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that sales volumes would rise by 0.3% on the month in October.

"Retailers suggested that cost of living, reduced footfall and the wet weather in the second half of the month contributed to the fall," the ONS said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.