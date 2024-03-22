News & Insights

UK retail sales show no change in February - ONS

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

March 22, 2024 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Suban Abdulla for Reuters ->

Adds detail and background in paragraphs 3-6

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British retail sales unexpectedly held steady in February after rising by a revised 3.6% January, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast that sales volumes would fall by 0.3% on the month.

"There was growth in clothing, which rebounded after recent falls as people invested in the new season’s collections, as well as department stores," ONS senior statistician Heather Bovill, said.

"However, these were offset by falls in fuel sales, possibly affected by rising prices, and a reduction in food sales."

Compared with a year ago, sales volumes were 0.4% lower.

Sterling was little changed against the U.S. dollar immediately after the figures were released.

Bovill said the wet weather had impacted in-store sales during the month but boosted online shopping.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla Editing by William Schomberg)

((Suban.Abdulla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.