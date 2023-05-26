News & Insights

UK retail sales rise 0.5% in April

Credit: REUTERS/ANNA GORDON

May 26, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by William Schomberg for Reuters ->

Adds yearly comparison, context

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British retail sales rose by 0.5% in April from March, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that sales volumes would rise by 0.3% on the month.

Retail sales volumes in April were 3.0% lower than a year earlier.

The Reuters poll had pointed to a fall of 2.8% in sales volumes on an annual basis.

Britain's surge in inflation has hit the spending power of households in Britain. Although the pace of price growth slowed to 8.7% in April from 10.1% in March, according to data published earlier this week, the fall was smaller than expected.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that he feared inflation could prove "sticky and stubborn" in the months ahead.

(Reporting by William Schomberg Writing by William James)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.