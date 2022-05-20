UK retail sales jump unexpectedly in April

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British retail sales jumped unexpectedly in April, official data showed on Friday, but the outlook for consumer spending remained resolutely downbeat as the cost-of-living crunch intensifies.

Retail sales volumes rose by 1.4% month-on-month last month after a 1.2% drop in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2% monthly fall in retail sales.

The wider picture, however, remains weak.

Retail sales in the three months to April fell 0.3%, after a 0.7% drop in March.

Earlier on Friday, Britain's longest-running gauge of consumer confidence, the GfK survey, fell to its lowest since records began in 1974.

