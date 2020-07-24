UK retail sales jump by nearly 14% in June - ONS

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British retail sales grew more strongly than expected in June when non-essential stores in England were allowed to reopen to the public in the middle of the month.

Retail sales in June grew by 13.9% from May, above the average 8% growth forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with June last year, sales were down 1.6%.

(Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

