UK retail sales jump by nearly 14% in June - ONS

David Milliken Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British retail sales grew more strongly than expected in June when non-essential stores in England were allowed to reopen to the public in the middle of the month.

Retail sales in June grew by 13.9% from May, above the average 8% growth forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with June last year, sales were down 1.6%.

